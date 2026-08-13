The UK Ministry of Defence is buying additional air raid warning sirens for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, with the new system designed to provide warning coverage for both the military base and neighbouring Akrotiri village.

The additional warning system comes at a time of heightened regional instability, following the drone attack in March. with RAF Akrotiri occupying a strategically important position in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to a UK government contract award notice published on Thursday, and as cited in the UK Defence Journal, the £800,000 contract covers a new rapidly deployable air raid warning system to supplement sirens already installed at the base.

The five-year contract is due to run from October 26, 2026, with the earliest date for its signature listed as August 25.

The new equipment will be required to produce distinct warning tones for an air raid or imminent threat, as well as an all-clear signal. It will also have the capacity to broadcast both live and pre-recorded voice announcements.

Crucially, the system must be portable and capable of operating independently of fixed infrastructure, allowing it to be rapidly deployed where required.

The contract includes the supply and commissioning of the system, as well as documentation, training, warranty and through-life support.

Two bids were submitted under an open procurement procedure, both from small and medium-sized enterprises.

The contract was awarded to a Boston-based US company.