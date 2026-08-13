Mitsides Public Company Limited completed the payment of a €410,000 final dividend to eligible shareholders on August 13, 2026, according to an announcement released on Thursday.

This follows an initial market announcement made on July 17, 2026, which outlined the decisions taken during the company’s annual general meeting.

The distribution represents a final dividend payout of €0.05 per share drawn from the total net profits accumulated during the 2023 financial year.

Payment was made directly to entitled investors whose names were registered on the official share roster as of the record date on July 31, 2026.

All required statutory deductions were applied to individual payments where legally mandated prior to the disbursement of funds, the company said.

The financial transfer was executed in full compliance with the standard cash distribution mechanism established by the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), it added.

Finally, the company pointed out that disbursements were remitted either directly to individual beneficiaries or managed through authorised participants of the Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities.