Former Barcelona star player and coach Xavi Hernandez has been hired to coach the Netherlands national team through the 2030 World Cup.

He received a four-year contract to take over a team that lost to Morocco on penalty kicks in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. It was the Netherlands’ worst finish in 12 World Cup appearances.

Ronald Koeman stepped down as the Dutch team’s coach the day after the squad was eliminated 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in Guadalupe, Mexico. The Netherlands had topped their group by defeating Sweden and Tunisia following a draw with Japan.

Xavi, 46, was the coach of Barcelona from November 2021 to May 2024, and he led the Blaugrana to a La Liga title in 2022-23. His only previous coaching experience was a two-year stint with Al-Sadd in Qatar.

He said of taking over the Netherlands team, “You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football. Other great coaches, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach.”

“The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that also appeals to me enormously: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion, and conviction.

“Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for this is there, as well as a solid foundation to build upon. I look forward to starting this challenge together with the players, the staff, and everyone within the (Netherlands football federation).”

As a player, one of Xavi’s greatest moments resulted in a major disappointment for the Netherlands. Xavi was a top midfielder for the Spanish national team that defeated the Dutch 1-0 after extra time in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was also part of Spain’s 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championship-winning sides.

In his lengthy club career with Barcelona, Xavi captured eight La Liga championships and four Champions League crowns, teaming for much of his time with Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta in an all-time-great midfield.