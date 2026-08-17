Rainfall in the free areas of Cyprus has reached 41 per cent of the average amount for August, the meteorology department reported on Monday.

The average rainfall recorded from August 1 to 9am on Monday was 1.2mm, compared with the monthly normal of 2.9mm.

The highest totals were recorded in Saittas, with 13.9mm, equal to 103 per cent of average, and Platania with 13.2mm, or 96 per cent.

Athienou recorded 9mm, or 360 per cent of average, while Lythrodontas received 7mm, or 233 per cent.

Rain and thunderstorms were reported in several areas on Sunday, with hail also recorded in some places.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue until Wednesday.

The meteorology department forecasts local showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly in the mountains and inland, with hail possible in storm areas.

Temperatures will gradually rise, reaching seasonal averages by Thursday.