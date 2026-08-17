A forest fire in Oikos Marathasas was brought under control almost immediately on Monday morning after a local resident used the community’s fire protection system to tackle the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 7am and burned a small area of low wild vegetation, the forestry department said.

According to the department, the blaze was contained thanks to the resident’s swift intervention, together with forestry department personnel.

One forestry department fire engine was deployed to the scene.

The forestry department said the fire was caused when birds came into contact with exposed electricity distribution cables.