Russia hit the headquarters of Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile service provider on Sunday, the company told local media, as Moscow continued a bombardment of Ukrainian data centres and communications infrastructure.

Kyivstar told Interfax Ukraine news agency that its head office in Kyiv had been hit, but there were no casualties.

Russia’s defence ministry also said on Sunday it hit a data centre belonging to Vodafone Ukraine, the country’s second-largest cell network provider.

Vodafone Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia struck a data centre in Kyiv twice on Sunday morning, wounding two children and an adult.

Moscow has also hit data centres belonging to Ukrainian internet providers over the past week, causing service outages to about 100,000 households in Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to Ukraine’s digital ministry.

“Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centres, seeking to disrupt the flow of information. Rapid alerts about missile and drone threats are essential – they save lives,” Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X on Wednesday.