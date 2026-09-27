A yellow weather warning for isolated strong thunderstorms has been issued for Sunday night, the meteorological office said.

The warning will be in effect from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to initially affect western and northern parts of the island, before potentially spreading to other areas later in the night.

Rainfall intensity is expected to range between 35 and 50 millimetres per hour, while hail may also fall during thunderstorms.