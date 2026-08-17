A fire which broke out near Pissouri on Sunday has been fully extinguished, while firefighters remained in the area overnight to prevent it reigniting, the fire brigade announced on Monday.

The fire was brought under control earlier on Sunday and the Limassol-Paphos highway was reopened in both directions.

The fire started at around 3pm in an area beside the highway, according to the fire brigade.

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene, assisted by firefighting aircraft and teams from the forestry department, district administration, Civil Defence, Pissouri community, British bases and volunteer groups.

The fire burned four hectares of wild vegetation, trees and waste.

Police and fire brigade investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.