A fire which broke out near Pissouri on Sunday afternoon has been contained, with the Limassol-Paphos highway having been reopened in both directions as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The fire started at around 3pm in an area beside the highway, according to the statement issued by fire brigade.

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene, while aircraft is dropping water on the fire.

Support was also requested from the Episkopi fire brigade, with volunteer teams expected to assist.

The highway was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions near Pissouri, with drivers travelling towards Limassol and Paphos being diverted onto the old Limassol-Paphos road.

Police and Fire brigade officers remained at the scene to manage traffic and support the firefighting operation.

Police urged motorists to follow the instructions of officers and exercise particular caution while travelling through the area.

More to follow…