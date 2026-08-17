Madrid has been named the top European destination for solo travellers, following a comprehensive study by travel insurance comparison platform Quotezone.

The UK-based insurance provider published its 2026 Solo Travel Index to assist both novice and experienced independent adventurers in selecting top holiday destinations across Europe.

Research compiled by the firm revealed that 69 per cent of holidaymakers were planning a solo trip during the past year, while global online searches for “solo travel” have surged by 223 per cent over the last decade.

The study highlighted that 74 per cent of independent holidaymakers chose to travel alone because they did not wish to wait for companions before exploring international destinations.

Furthermore, 57 per cent of survey respondents cited the flexibility of setting their own schedule as a principal motivation, while 54 per cent sought to push beyond their personal comfort zone.

To establish the rankings, researchers evaluated popular European cities across key practical criteria, including public transport affordability, hostel availability, organised group tour options, and local internet connection speeds.

Safety was assigned a higher proportional weight within the scoring methodology because personal security remains a critical concern that directly impacts a solo traveller’s experience.

Madrid secured the number one spot overall, earning top marks for its expansive choice of hostels, economical public transit options (€1.29 average fare), high-speed internet infrastructure (263.31 Mbps), and strong personal safety scores (71.3).

Prague finished in second place, distinguished by its exceptional safety evaluation (75.2) alongside affordable historic attractions and active social venues.

Lisbon ranked as the third-best destination, supported by nearly 4,000 guided tours, an extensive hostel network, and iconic urban viewpoints.

Paris placed fourth in the European study, where a lower relative safety score was offset by rapid internet speeds, extensive sightseeing tours, and abundant hostel accommodations.

Reykjavik rounded out the top five destinations, compensating for having the highest public transport costs on the list by achieving the highest overall safety rating.

Conversely, Oslo was ranked at the bottom of the list, primarily due to higher public transport fares and a lower density of hostels and organised tours.

“Solo travelling has seen a significant surge in recent years, with more and more holidaymakers choosing to travel independently, so they can explore the world on their own terms and get out of their comfort zone,” travel insurance expert Helen Rolph said.

“This is why we created the 2026 Solo Travel Index, ranking popular European cities based on factors that are important for people travelling alone, such as safety, the cost of getting around, the availability of hostels and tours, and internet speeds,” Rolph added.

“Our research highlighted Madrid as the top destination for solo travellers, thanks to its combination of affordable public transport, plenty of accommodation options and fast internet access,” she added.

“Prague and Lisbon also made the top three, receiving great scores for safety and offering a huge range of experiences for solo adventurers looking to make the most of their trip,” Rolph continued.

“While travelling alone can be an incredibly rewarding experience, it’s important to plan ahead and take safety precautions,” she concluded.