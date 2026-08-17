The former migrant detention centre in Menoyia will serve as a temporary detention centre for people in police custody as part of measures to address overcrowding in police detention centres, the justice minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the police and the public works department, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris gave instructions for the immediate launch of necessary works for the transformation of the facility, which is set to start operations in mid-September.

The measure is aimed at improving temporary detention conditions and contribute to the decongestion of existing police facilities.

Menoyia was initially used to detain foreigners, but has since been replaced by a new facility in Limnes where migrants are now gathered prior to deportation.