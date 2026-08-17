Two restoration projects are under way on Nicosia’s medieval walls, with work on the Podocataro Bastion expected to be completed by November, the Department of Antiquities told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

The department is carrying out conservation work on the curtain wall between the Caraffa and Podocataro Bastions, while a separate project is focused on the Podocataro Bastion.

The curtain wall project is being carried out by specialised staff from the Department of Antiquities and supervised by its scientific personnel.

The department said it was an “ongoing project” that would continue with the conservation of the perimeter of the walls under the effective control of the Republic.

Both projects are being funded by the Department of Antiquities’ budget.

Work on the Podocataro Bastion is being carried out by a private contractor on behalf of the department and under its supervision.

“The project is expected to be completed by November 2026,” the department said.

The department said the two projects form part of its ongoing conservation work on the historic fortifications, which are among the defining features of the capital’s old city.

The Venetian walls surround the historic centre of Nicosia and include a series of 16th century bastions and gates.