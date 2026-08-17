Police have sought the opinion of the legal service on whether journalist Makarios Drousiotis can collect money raised through his crowdfunding appeal to cover his legal costs.

The request was made after the fundraising authority referred the matter to police.

Drousiotis launched the crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his legal defence and said on Sunday that it had collected over €50,000 within 36 hours.

According to Drousiotis, €46,586.49 remained after platform and payment fees, with a further €3,188.14 transferred to a Revolut account used for the campaign and €3,100 in cash due to be added.

He said the money would be used exclusively for the purpose for which it was donated and that all accounts, documents and payments would be audited by an approved firm, with the report made public.

The campaign has raised legal questions because of the island’s fundraising legislation.

Lawyer Simos Angelides said the appeal did not appear to fall within the legislation as currently written.

“Based on the law as it currently stands, this crowdfunding campaign does not appear to fall within the interpretation of the legislation,” he said.

Drousiotis’ lawyer Maria Theristi has argued that the appeal concerns “the expenses of a specific court case and his personal legal defence” rather than a charitable or social cause.

The interior ministry referred the matter to police after the campaign came to its attention.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou has said no prosecution would follow if authorities established that the appeal does not fall under the legislation.

Drousiotis is facing criminal proceedings in a case involving a woman known as Sandy, as well as separate proceedings concerning alleged personal data offences arising from Mafia State.

He has denied the allegations and described the prosecution as “vindictive in nature”.

The journalists’ union (ESK) has also raised concerns over the cases and their implications for freedom of expression.