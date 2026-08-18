The police have seized 323 kilograms of cannabis and hash as well as 81kg of cocaine since the beginning of the year.

Compared to last year, the amount of cocaine seized has more than doubled, while the cannabis haul is substantially lower.

Figures published for January to August of last year showed the police had seized some 613kg of cannabis and 39.5kg of cocaine.

The police have previously said the increase in drug seizures has been accompanied by intensified operations.

Most recently in Nicosia, officers searched the home of a 33-year-old man and found over 2kg of cannabis as well as over 250g of cocaine hidden in the property.

In Limassol, meanwhile, the police stopped a 21-year-old man whose car had no registration plate and found four packages containing 46 grams of cannabis and about 3.5g of cocaine.

Officers also seized €1,850 in cash, precision scales and disposable gloves within the vehicle.

A further case in Larnaca concerns the seizure of 342g of cannabis and hash as well as 5g of cocaine.

A 20-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the case, while another man, aged 22, had already been detained.

Five further arrests involving suspected drug possession were made in Ayia Napa and Paphos.