Accolades recently awarded to Eurobank by the international organisation Euromoney as the country’s leading bank for retail and corporate clients confirm its leading role in the domestic banking system, as well as the Group’s dynamic growth trajectory in Cyprus.

Eurobank was named the Best Bank in Cyprus in 2026 and the Best Bank for Large Enterprises following an independent evaluation process of banks and financial institutions. These accolades reflect the Bank’s strategy, its performance and its contribution to the development of the banking sector, as well as Eurobank’s values of banking excellence across the full spectrum of its activities, by providing high-quality products and services for both retail and corporate customers.

The assessment covered the period over January 1, 2025-December 31, 2025. This was a pivotal year during which the merger of Hellenic Bank with Eurobank Cyprus was completed, resulting in the creation of Eurobank Limited, the country’s largest banking and insurance organisation, with assets exceeding €28 billion.

Significant achievements

The Euromoney Awards assessment highlighted the Bank’s significant achievements, including, a significant strengthening of its position in corporate banking, with an increase of approximately 17 per cent in corporate lending, as well as the expansion of its customer base, which now exceeds 710,000 private individuals and 11,500 businesses.

Progress in digital transformation was also a key criterion in the assessment, as over 96 per cent of transactions are now carried out via digital channels, whilst the majority of funding applications are submitted via the mobile app.

Particular emphasis was also placed on Eurobank’s international strategy, with the opening of the Group’s first representative office in India. This initiative strengthens economic and business ties between India and Cyprus and positions the country as a strategic gateway to the European Union.

This double honour at the Euromoney Awards confirms Eurobank’s successful transformation, which combines the creation of a strong banking organisation in Cyprus, continuous business growth, digital innovation and a contribution to strengthening the country’s international competitiveness.