This October, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra collaborates for the first time with world-celebrated pianist, composer and cultural visionary George-Emmanuel Lazaridis for its Starlight 1 concert series. The From Saint-Saëns to Carmen concert will charm audiences in Nicosia and Limassol, also welcoming the internationally acclaimed conductor Zoe Zeniodi.

The evenings of October 15 in Nicosia and October 16 in Limassol, are set to bring together high calibre artists in front of Cyprus audiences. The star pianist of the night, Lazaridis has been described by BBC Music Magazine as “special enough to be beyond comparison” and continues to captivate audiences with the exceptional depth, imagination and virtuosity of his performances.

The concerts will open with Nestor Taylor’s The Path of the Archangel, an evocative elegy for strings whose luminous textures and contemplative spirit create an atmosphere of profound reflection. The work’s title pays homage to Theodorakis’ celebrated autobiographical work The Roads of the Archangel.

At the heart of the programme stands Saint-Saëns’ dazzling Piano Concerto no. 2, a masterpiece that combines poetic lyricism, brilliance and breathtaking technical display. The concert concludes with the irresistible passion, colour and drama of Bizet’s Carmen Suites nos. 1 and 2, bringing to life the unforgettable melodies and fiery spirit of one of the most beloved operas ever written.

Starlight 1: From Saint-Saëns to Carmen

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with pianist George-Emmanuel Lazaridis and conductor Zoe Zeniodi. October 15. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. October 16. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.cyso.interticket.com, www.soldouttickets.com.cy