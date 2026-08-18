Five students from Neapolis University Pafos achieved distinction at the International Mathematics Competition for University Students (IMC) 2026, which took place in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, over July 27-August 3, 2026.

Students on the English-taught BSc programme in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence took part in the international competition as the NUPBrains team, winning two gold and three silver medals.

The team consisted of Vitaly Kurin, Maksim Levitskii, Roman Shumilov, Roman Mishura and Ilia Kondakov. Kurin and Levitskii each won a gold medal, whilst Shumilov, Mishura and Kondakov each won a silver medal. The team was led by Andrei Smolensky.

The IMC is an international university mathematics competition in which participants are asked to solve complex problems requiring theoretical training, analytical thinking and precision in mathematical proof. This year’s competition saw 447 students from 136 universities around the world take part.

Taking part in the competition gave the University’s students the opportunity to put their knowledge and skills to the test in an international academic setting, alongside students from universities such as the École Polytechnique, ETH Zurich, the Technical University of Munich, University College London, the University of Warsaw and Charles University.

Strong academic preparation drives team’s success

The success of the five students is linked to the academic foundation provided by the BSc in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, which includes a strong grounding in mathematics, algorithmic thinking and training in solving complex problems. These skills form a key part of education in the fields of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

At the same time, the University received further recognition following the selection of a problem proposed by student Daniel Volostnov for the official programme of the first round of the competition. Every year, dozens of proposed problems are examined and only 10 are selected for the final competition programme, following successive stages of evaluation. The selection of the problem submitted by the student from Neapolis University Pafos was a recognition of its mathematical quality and originality.

Neapolis University Pafos warmly congratulates Vitaly Kurin, Maksim Levitskii, Roman Shumilov, Roman Mishura, Ilia Kondakov and Daniel Volostnov, as well as team leader Andrei Smolensky, on their performance and for representing the University at IMC 2026.