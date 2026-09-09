Beer deliveries in Cyprus fell by 2.3 per cent in August 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier, although exports recorded a sharp increase, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) said on Wednesday.

A total of 4.41 million litres of beer were delivered in August, down from 4.51 million litres in August 2025.

The decline was driven by the domestic market, where beer deliveries fell by 3.8 per cent year on year to 4,223,793 litres.

Beer exports, however, rose substantially during the month, reaching 192,313 litres, compared with 127,522 litres in August 2025.

This represented an increase of 50.8 per cent in beer exports over the year.

Despite the strong performance in exports, the overall volume of beer delivered during August remained below the level recorded a year earlier.

The figures cover total beer deliveries, including both the domestic market and exports.

Compared with July 2026, total beer deliveries fell by 22 per cent in August, the statistical service reported.