Approximately 5,000 passengers scheduled to arrive in or departing from Cyprus on Tuesday and Wednesday have been affected by Britain’s air traffic control failure, Hermes airports told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

“This is a developing situation,” Hermes said. Those affected so far have faced both delays and cancellations.

According to the airport, some of the flights that were cancelled on Tuesday have been rescheduled for Wednesday, while it remains unclear whether or how many cancellations and/or delays are to be expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the information board at Larnaca airport on Wednesday morning showed at least two cancellations of flights arriving and departing from London Heathrow in the afternoon.

Flights departing to and from Cyprus from Britain were on Tuesday affected by a failure in the UK traffic control system which caused widespread cancellations and delays at airports across the country.

At least three flights from London to Larnaca and three departures from Larnaca to London were cancelled including one scheduled for Wednesday morning, while at Paphos airport, three arrivals from London and one from Manchester were cancelled along with corresponding departures to those destinations.

Flights from British airports had resumed on Wednesday morning with airports cautioning that it would require time for operations to revert to normal after the disruption resulted in several aircraft landed in different locations.

Tuesday’s disruption resulted in the cancellation of more than 400 flights across Britain while another 600 flights were delayed with London Heathrow airport alone reporting 367 delays and 100 cancellations.