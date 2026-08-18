A total of six people were arrested during the police’s regular overnight operations, the force said on Tuesday.

The police said they had carried out “organised patrols” in “key points of urban areas”, with 655 drivers and 207 passengers being stopped and checked on the roads, and 53 buildings being inspected.

During the inspections of the buildings, four citations were issued for various petty crimes, while the inspections of vehicles produced 518 citations for traffic violations.

In total, 87 drivers were issued citations for speeding, while 14 vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, 75 alcohol tests were carried out, with four people blowing over the legal limit, while three people were caught driving under the influence of drugs.