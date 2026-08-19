Bathers set up umbrellas and tents on Lara beach on Wednesday despite restrictions designed to protect nesting sea turtles.

The beach falls within the Lara-Toxeftra protected area, where temporary structures including umbrellas, sunbeds and tents are prohibited from the beginning of June until the end of September during the turtle nesting season.

Patrols had already been carried out earlier in the day before the department received reports that beachgoers had ignored the restrictions.

Officers returned to the beach to inform visitors of the regulations, while signs across the area continue to warn that the measures are in force.

The fisheries department prohibits staying on the beach at night during the nesting season, while fishing is also restricted except for shore fishing.

Other activities remain prohibited throughout the year, including driving vehicles onto the beach, lighting fires, causing pollution and collecting sand crabs.

The restrictions are intended to protect nesting sea turtles, which use the beaches of Lara and Toxeftra as one of Cyprus’ most important breeding sites.