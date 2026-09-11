There is a version of the last four years that Cypriot officials tell with justified satisfaction. The American arms embargo, in place since 1987, was lifted in 2022. The CYCLOPS training centre, funded by the US State Department, put Cyprus on the map as a regional security provider rather than a security consumer. Paphos air base and the Evangelos Florakis naval base have been modernised and used. Operation Amalthea made Larnaca the anchor of a maritime aid corridor to Gaza; the Estia Plan turned the island into the evacuation hub for Lebanon, Gaza and Sudan.

By any reasonable measure, the alignment argument has been settled. Cyprus is a Western-anchored actor and is treated as one.

The harder question — the one that will define the next decade rather than the last four years — is what that alignment actually buys.

Access is not the same as influence

Small states in contested regions face a recurring trap. Usefulness earns access: invitations to the summit, the liaison officer, the funded facility. Access feels like influence, and is frequently mistaken for it. But influence is the ability to change an outcome you care about, and access only converts into influence when the small state holds something the larger partner cannot easily obtain elsewhere.

Cyprus’s geography is genuinely scarce. Its role in the Gaza corridor and the Lebanon evacuations demonstrated that in a way no white paper could. But geography is a fixed asset, and fixed assets depreciate as leverage the moment a crisis ends. The recent analysis arguing that Cyprus is moving between agency and alignment frames the central task precisely: converting alignment into durable influence without surrendering autonomy. That framing deserves attention here, because the conversion is not automatic and the window for it is not indefinite.

The trilateral’s structural problem

The Greece–Cyprus–Israel format is the clearest test case. It began as energy coordination after the Leviathan and Aphrodite discoveries in the early 2010s, matured into regular leaders’ summits from 2016, and acquired an American dimension through the 3+1 arrangement in 2019. On paper it is the most institutionalised thing Nicosia has built.

In practice, it has never been allowed to consolidate — and that, rather than any single incursion, is the point. As one recent assessment of Turkey’s strategy against a trilateral order argues, Ankara has not tried to block the format outright. It has tried to keep it permanently incomplete. The 2019 maritime memorandum with Libya created a competing legal claim intersecting Greek and Cypriot positions. The Oruç Reis survey in 2020 and the drilling activity of the Yavuz and Fatih applied operational pressure without escalating to a point that would force a Western response. The Mavi Vatan doctrine supplies the framework that ties it together.

The effect is contestation as a permanent condition rather than a series of crises. That is cheaper for Ankara than confrontation and more corrosive for Nicosia than confrontation would be, because a framework that never quite settles cannot be built on.

The presidency is spent; the leverage is not

Cyprus held the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026, and the experience is worth reading carefully rather than commemorating. Presidencies are exercises in chairing, not steering: the holder sets agendas, brokers compromises and absorbs other members’ priorities, and the influence it confers evaporates the moment the gavel passes.

What does not evaporate is the working relationships built in that chair — the officials who now know their Cypriot counterparts, the files on which Nicosia demonstrated competence rather than special pleading, the habit of being consulted early. Small states that convert a presidency into durable weight do so by continuing to be useful on dossiers that have nothing to do with their own disputes. Those that do not, spend six months on a very expensive photograph.

The Eastern Mediterranean was never going to be settled from that chair. But the credibility accumulated there is the raw material for the harder, slower work of making Cyprus’s regional positions into European ones — and that work is measured in years, not semesters.

Three things that would actually change the equation

First, energy monetisation. The Aphrodite field and its neighbours remain commercially stranded in the absence of an export route that is both economically viable and politically survivable. Until gas moves, the energy leg of Cyprus’s regional position is an argument rather than an asset — and arguments do not deter.

Second, EU instruments rather than bilateral favours. Cyprus’s security relationships are currently thickest where they are most bilateral and therefore most reversible with a change of administration in Washington. Embedding the same capabilities in EU frameworks makes them harder to withdraw and harder to trade away.

Third, hedging that is real rather than decorative. The recent outreach to Central Asian and African partners — including the first Cypriot visit to Ethiopia since 1973 — is sensible in principle. It becomes strategy only if it produces commitments that survive the next Eastern Mediterranean crisis rather than photo opportunities that do not.

The honest conclusion

None of this argues for less alignment. The alternative posture — studied non-alignment in a region where every other actor has chosen — would leave Cyprus with fewer partners and no more autonomy.

It argues instead for clarity about what alignment has and has not delivered. It has delivered recognition, capability and a seat at tables Cyprus was previously not invited to. It has not yet delivered a resolution to the EEZ dispute, a monetised gas sector, or a trilateral framework that Ankara treats as settled.

The satisfying part of the story is finished. The part that determines whether it mattered is only beginning.

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