A “serious incident” was reported at Larnaca airport on Friday morning, with the police saying that a “threat” was received regarding an outbound flight

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that an “incident” had occurred at the airport, and that a “threat” had been received, but said that they could not make any further comment other than to confirm that “the required protocols have been activated and all competent services are taking the necessary actions”.

News reports have suggested that an airline asked all 190 passengers aboard an aircraft which was due to take off for Rome to disembark “so as to conduct a check”, and that the threat issued entailed a report of a bomb aboard the flight.

That threat, the reports claim, was sent by fax.

According to newspaper Phileleftheros the scene is being attended by police officers and firefighters, with a specialist pyrotechnician expected to arrive on the scene in due course.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki told television channel Ant1 that a “crisis plan” has been put into effect, but urged people to not worry.

“There are protocols and procedures, and the threat is being assessed,” she said, before adding that if it is found that there is no danger, the flight will still take off.

More to follow…