Few things please a Cyprus traveller quite like a €39 airfare. Unfortunately, we are also rather good at spending the saving before the airplane has left the ground.

The first mistake is loyalty to one airport. Travellers in Nicosia and Limassol tend to search Larnaca automatically, while those in the west often ignore everything beyond Paphos. However, the other airport may offer a better fare, kinder baggage allowance or considerably less brutal return time.

Hermes Airports’ flight search covers routes and airlines from both Cyprus airports, while booking airport parking online can save up to 45 per cent.

After all, there is little point spending an evening saving €18 on a flight and then donating twice that amount to the car park.

The car may not be needed. Both airports are served by public buses and airport coaches, including Kapnos Airport Shuttle and Limassol Airport Express. At Paphos, routes 612 and 613 connect the airport with Tombs of the Kings and Karavela bus stations, with daytime tickets currently costing €2.

Latest schedules are available through the airport’s transport page. They are worth checking carefully, particularly late at night, when “we should just catch the final bus” has a habit of becoming a €60 taxi ride.

Once inside the terminal, passengers with only hand luggage can head to security after checking in online. Those carrying suitcases may also avoid the slower queues by using the self-tagging kiosks at both airports.

Hermes says the machines can print luggage labels in under 10 seconds. The passenger attaches the label, drops the bag at the designated counter and tries not to look too pleased with themselves.

Another useful service is hiding in the duty-free shops. Passengers flying within the EU can buy goods before departure and leave them at the airport through the free Shop & Collect service, then pick them up after returning to Cyprus.

It is particularly handy for bottles and bulky gifts that would otherwise spend the holiday travelling around Europe too. Online duty-free orders can also be placed up to 24 hours before departure at Larnaca and 72 hours at Paphos, according to the airport’s shopping information.

Prices should still be compared. “Duty-free” does not mean every bottle of perfume has suddenly become a sound financial investment.

Both airports also provide short-term baggage storage, while cyclists can leave empty, flattened bicycle boxes for several days or weeks. Baggage wrapping includes tracking assistance and, according to Hermes, a guarantee of up to €3,000 in the event of loss or damage.

Meanwhile, passengers with hidden disabilities can use the Sunflower Lanyard scheme to show discreetly that they may need more time or assistance.

Hermes also operates the I Can Fly programme for autistic travellers and their families. It includes preparation materials, priority assistance and free identification caps. At Larnaca, eligible participants can receive free Express Lane access through the special-assistance desk.

Anyone requiring disability or mobility assistance should notify the airline, travel agent or tour operator when booking, or at least 48 hours before departure.

Once abroad, the Cyprus identity card can become a rather useful discount card, particularly for younger travellers.

Across Europe, museums and archaeological sites offer a patchwork of concessions based on age, citizenship and residency. The rules differ, but several well-known attractions show how much can be saved simply by carrying identification.

For example, citizens and residents of the European Economic Area aged under 26 qualify for free admission to the Louvre. Meanwhile, Greece allows EU citizens aged 25 or under to enter state archaeological sites, monuments and museums free of charge, according to its culture ministry.

Similar discounts are available in Italy, where younger EU visitors receive reduced admission at many state museums. At Florence’s Uffizi Galleries, for instance, the reduced ticket for eligible EU citizens costs €2.

These are only some of the better-known examples. Age limits, residency requirements and booking arrangements vary, so checking the official attraction website before buying a ticket can be surprisingly rewarding.

Those who have inconveniently turned 26 need not despair. Across Europe, many museums waive their entrance charges on particular days or during quieter hours.

Madrid’s Prado Museum, for example, opens its permanent collection free during the last two hours of every normal opening day. The Louvre offers free entry to everyone on the first Friday evening of most months, excluding July and August, while numerous other national and municipal museums operate their own free periods.

The catch is usually the queue. Free admission has a remarkable ability to reveal how many other people have also read the official website.

Nor are all free attractions museums. Some of Europe’s best viewpoints, government buildings, churches and cultural sites cost nothing but require advance registration.

One particularly good example is Berlin’s Reichstag, where the glass dome and rooftop terrace offer sweeping views across the German capital without an entrance charge. Visitors must register beforehand and bring identification.

It is worth checking for similar arrangements at each destination before paying for a sightseeing tour. In many European cities, some of the best experiences are free; they are simply less prominently advertised than the ones selling tickets.

The same principle applies to transport, although completely free networks remain unusual.

Luxembourg is the standout example, with buses, trams and second-class trains available free throughout the country, including to visitors. There is no tourist card to buy and no registration process, according to its tourism authority.

This makes it possible to stay outside Luxembourg City, where accommodation may be cheaper, and travel into the centre without adding another expense. First-class journeys and the foreign sections of cross-border routes remain chargeable.

Elsewhere, free national transport is unlikely, but visitors should still compare ordinary daily and weekly passes with heavily promoted tourist cards. A city pass containing public transport and 20 attractions is not a saving if its owner visits two museums, spends three hours over lunch and decides the remaining 18 can wait until next year.

Meanwhile, an overnight train can serve as both transport and hotel. For Interrail passengers, a night train leaving on one day and arriving the next uses only one travel day, provided there is no change of train after midnight.

A seat or sleeping berth may still require a paid reservation, but the arrangement preserves a pass day and removes one hotel night. The official Interrail rules confirm that only the departure day is counted.

When an itinerary involves several trains, passengers should also check whether it is sold as a through-ticket. EU protection for missed connections is stronger when the entire journey forms one contract.

Several individually purchased tickets may look cheaper. They look rather less clever while their owner watches the final train leave without them.

There is also a little-known 100-minute rule. If a train is cancelled or delayed and the operator has not provided a solution within 100 minutes of the scheduled departure, passengers may arrange reasonable alternative public transport by train, coach or bus and seek reimbursement.

Receipts and screenshots should be kept. Passenger-rights departments remain curiously unmoved by “I promise this happened”.

The same caution applies to flights with connections. A cheaper self-transfer using two separate bookings can leave the traveller stranded if the first flight is late. A journey made under one reservation generally provides far stronger re-routing and missed-connection protection.

There is another useful right when an aircraft lands at the wrong airport. If an airline sends passengers to an airport different from the one on their booking, it should cover transport to the original airport, or another nearby destination agreed with them.

Under EU passenger rules, the delay is assessed against arrival at the booked destination. Landing somewhere containing the word “Paris” or “Milan” does not necessarily mean the city is waiting outside baggage reclaim.

Bad weather may remove the right to financial compensation, but it does not automatically remove the airline’s duty to provide meals, accommodation and re-routing. Passengers should request assistance before spending their own money and keep every receipt if none is provided.

Finally, Cyprus travellers should be wary when paying in EU countries that do not use the euro.

Card terminals and cash machines may offer to convert the bill into euros through dynamic currency conversion. The familiar euro figure looks reassuring, but the conversion can include an unfavourable rate and additional charges.

Visa advises travellers to check the rate and fees before accepting. Choosing the local currency and allowing the card issuer to make the conversion may be cheaper.

Two final checks belong on every pre-holiday list. The free European Health Insurance Card provides access to medically necessary state healthcare during a temporary EU stay, although it does not replace travel insurance.

Meanwhile, EU roaming rules generally allow Cyprus customers to use calls, messages and data at domestic prices while travelling temporarily within the bloc, subject to fair-use limits.

That airport eSIM advertisement may look sleek and adventurous. For many Cyprus travellers, however, it is offering to sell them something they already have.