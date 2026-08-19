Cyprus imported approximately 3.40 million kilogrammes of ice cream and other edible ice in 2025, with the overwhelming majority coming from other European Union countries, according to a report from Eurostat.

Of the total, 3.31 million kg came from other EU member states, while 89,978 kg was imported from countries outside the EU.

Cyprus also exported ice cream during the year, although the volume was far smaller than its imports.

Specifically, the island exported 28,983 kg of ice cream and other edible ice in 2025, the figures showed.

Of this, 6,157 kg was exported to other EU countries, while 22,826 kg went to destinations outside the EU.

The figures cover ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa, the report clarified.

Cyprus’s figures form part of a wider increase in ice cream production and international trade across the EU during 2025.

EU countries produced 3.44 billion litres of ice cream in 2025, up 1.9 per cent from 3.38 billion litres in 2024.

Germany remained the EU’s largest producer, with 608 million litres of ice cream made during the year.

Italy was second with 549 million litres, followed by France with 525 million litres.

At the same time, Spain produced 457 million litres, while Belgium recorded 274 million litres.

All five of the EU’s biggest producers increased their output compared with 2024.

Italy recorded the largest increase, with production rising by 10 per cent, while Belgium’s output increased by 6 per cent.

France recorded a 4 per cent increase, Spain 2 per cent and Germany 0.2 per cent.

What is more, the rise in production was accompanied by stronger trade with countries outside the EU.

EU countries exported 289.8 million kg of ice cream to non-EU countries in 2025, up 10 per cent, or 26 million kg, compared with 2024.

Imports from outside the EU also increased, rising by 12 per cent, or 8.5 million kg, to 77.8 million kg.

France remained the EU’s biggest exporter of ice cream to non-EU destinations, sending 59.1 million kg abroad in 2025, representing 20 per cent of all extra-EU ice cream exports.

Italy was the second-largest exporter, with 55.2 million kg, accounting for 19 per cent of the EU total.

Belgium followed with 34.5 million kg, representing 12 per cent of the total.

Furthermore, Germany exported 29.9 million kg, accounting for 10 per cent, while the Netherlands exported 26.5 million kg, or 9 per cent of the total.

The figures show that Cyprus was heavily reliant on the EU market for its ice cream imports, with 3.31 million kg of its 3.40 million kg total coming from other member states.

Imports from outside the EU were therefore relatively small at 89,978 kg.

Cyprus’s exports were also modest by comparison, totalling 28,983 kg, although most of the island’s exports by quantity were destined for countries outside the EU.