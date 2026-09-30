The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has called on fund managers and self-managed investment funds to submit their third-quarter statistical returns by October 30, 2026, warning that late or incomplete filings may lead to administrative penalties.

In a circular issued this week, CySEC said the requirement applies to Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMs), UCITS management companies, internally managed AIFs and UCITS, AIFLNPs, their management companies and small AIFMs.

All regulated entities authorised, or appointed to act as external managers, by September 30, 2026 must complete the latest QST-MC Version 26 form. The obligation also covers entities which had secured authorisation by that date but had not yet made use of it.

The form must be submitted electronically through CySEC’s Transaction Reporting System (TRS), with firms responsible for checking that they receive an official feedback file confirming the submission.

CySEC stressed that a filing is considered successful only when the feedback file shows a “NO ERROR” indication. Where errors are detected, the entity must correct the form, digitally sign it where applicable and resubmit it.

The final deadline for successful submission is Friday, October 30, 2026.

CySEC said failure to comply promptly and properly may result in administrative penalties under the CySEC Law, adding that no reminders will be sent to entities which miss the deadline.

Reporting entities must submit figures in euros, rounded to the nearest unit, while all validation checks contained in the form must show TRUE before submission. CySEC also told firms to ensure that they are using Version 26 of the form.

The required file name is based on the firm’s TRS username, the reporting date and the form code, using the format Username.

Questions relating to completion of the form must be submitted in writing to CySEC before October 23, while technical queries concerning digital signatures and submissions can be sent separately to the commission’s IT support team.