A total of 2.9 hectares of land were burned in fires across the island over the past 24 hours, the fire service said on Tuesday.

The service responded to 19 fire-related calls between Monday and Tuesday, including incidents in Pissouri, Ayios Ioannis Malountas and Orounta.

At around 10.20am on Monday, a fire broke out in dry vegetation near a residential area in Pissouri, in the Limassol district.

Six fire engines, an earthmoving vehicle and a water tanker were deployed, bringing the blaze under full control by 12.30pm.

The fire burned approximately four acres of dry grass and wild vegetation, as well as several trees.

Later, at around 4.57pm, the fire service was called to a blaze in a difficult-to-reach area near Ayios Ioannis Malountas, in the Nicosia district.

Three fire engines from the Nicosia district and another three from the forestry department responded, bringing the fire under full control by 5.50pm.

Approximately 1.5 hectares of wild vegetation were burned.

Another fire was reported in Orounta at 5.24pm. A fire engine and a mobile firefighting unit were deployed, bringing the blaze under full control by 6.14pm.

According to the fire service, the blaze appears to have been caused by sparks from electricity authority (EAC) cables.

At around 3.29am on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a blaze involving two vehicles parked in the yard of a house in the community of Amargeti, in the Paphos district.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.