Five delivery drivers were injured on Tuesday night after being attacked by a group of unknown individuals in Paphos.

Police said that the incident took place in the Mouttalos area at around 8.40pm when a 26-year-old delivery driver was delivering an order.

Upon his arrival, an unknown man, who was allegedly accompanied by three other people, refused to pay for the order and then attacked the driver, throwing a stone at him.

According to the police the delivery driver then informed his colleagues, who rushed to the area while at the same time approximately ten men, some of whom were allegedly holding metal objects, arrived at the scene.

The group then allegedly attacked the delivery drivers, throwing them to the ground and damaging their motorcycles.

At some point, four of members of the attacker group reportedly got into a vehicle and headed towards Mouttalos. There, they spotted a 22-year-old delivery driver who had just completed a delivery.

Three of the men then exited vehicle and attacked the driver, robbing him off a sum of cash and his mobile phone before escaping the scene.

A total of five delivery drivers were injured in the incident and taken to Paphos general hospital where they were examined by a doctor who determined that they had suffered various injuries.

Four of the injured were discharged, while one individual remained at the hospital for further treatment.

Paphos police is investigating offenses of conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, rioting, robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm, illegal possession and transportation of an offensive weapon, common assault and malicious damage.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.