Where do you live?

Larnaca, alone unfortunately 😛

What did you have for breakfast?

Freddo Espresso Sketo

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day would be exploring with friends, road-tripping somewhere new, hiking, swimming in the sea, eating souvlakia and drinking a very cold beer.

Best book ever read?

I wait until the movie, but I do want to start reading. When I finish my first one, I’ll let you know.

Best childhood memory?

Just village life back in the day. Everything was so different. Summer nights falling asleep on the veranda watching TV, with the doors and windows open and no worries in the world. Becoming good friends with the boys in the village, playing football until it got dark, and hanging out in the kafeneio playing the arcade machines. No mobiles, no social media, just really being in the moment.

What is always in your fridge?

Souroti sparkling water

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

It’s a mix. I love Laïko Greek music, especially the old-school songs, but I listen to modern Greek music too. My taste goes from Greek to Country, R&B to Afro house.

What’s your spirit animal?

I would say a wolf. Independent, social when I want to be, very loyal to the people I care about, adventurous, and happiest when I’m around my own pack. But I also like doing my own thing.

What are you most proud of?

My brother and my sister, and how nothing can break us. We’re always there for each other to support, motivate, care for, love and encourage each other.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

It actually wasn’t from a movie, it was from a UK TV show, Only Fools and Horses. There was a moment where Del Boy and Rodney, after years of saying “This time next year we’ll be millionaires,” finally made their million. To me, they represented hard-working people who would graft every day and never give up. Seeing them finally make it made you feel like anything was possible.

That show always cheered me up growing up, and I think that’s where a lot of my love for comedy came from. I wanted to be able to make other people feel the same way, to be the reason someone feels better, has a laugh and keeps pushing.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My dad.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I want to say Roman times, but I’m not sure how long I would last before someone killed me for making a bad joke about the Emperor! So, I’ll go with America in the 70s. It just looked so cool the music, the cars, the clothes, everything.

What is your greatest fear?

Probably not making the most of my life. I’m scared of looking back one day and thinking I could have done more, taken more chances and enjoyed it more. That and flying! 😂

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Trust yourself, take more chances, enjoy the moment and don’t be afraid to fail. YOU CAN. YOU WILL. YOU MUST.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

A penis

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

Gather all my friends and family and have the biggest dinner on the beach ever, loads of food, music, drinks, laughing and making memories. Then go out happy, surrounded by the people I love.

Peter Kypri is a comedian and content creator known for his stand-up comedy, original sketches and character-driven comedy. His work explores Greek and Cypriot culture, stereotypes and everyday life, particularly through his popular character Souvlakis. In November he will be live in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Follow him (@cypriotsmurf) on all social networks