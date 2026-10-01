Political party leaders stressed the importance of safeguarding the Republic and strengthening Cyprus’ security on Thursday, following the military parade marking the country’s 66th Independence Day.

Akel boss Stefanos Stefanou described the Republic as the “shield” protecting the country and its people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots alike.

“The Republic of Cyprus is the shield protecting our homeland and our people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and that is why we must guard it like the apple of our eye,” he said.

Stefanou said efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem must continue, with the aim of ending the Turkish occupation and reunifying the island and its people.

Such a solution, he said, would remove a continuing source of danger for Cyprus and create the conditions for lasting peace, security and prosperity.

He also paid tribute to those who had defended the island’s freedom, democracy, independence and territorial integrity.

Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides, meanwhile, said strengthening Cyprus’ defence and deepening military ties with other countries, particularly Greece, were necessary to safeguard the country’s security.

“As an occupied country, and with the Cyprus problem at a critical and particularly difficult point, strengthening defence and closer relations, particularly military relations, with other countries and above all Greece are necessary steps to safeguard our country’s security,” he said.

Michaelides congratulated the defence ministry on the parade and wished Cyprus well on its 66th anniversary.