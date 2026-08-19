Larnaca is about to dance to the sounds of jazz as the Larnaka Jazz Festival returns for the fourth consecutive year. After three successful previous editions, this event has now become an anticipated annual institution, gathering music lovers from the city and beyond. As the summer’s events agenda extends to September, the island’s cultural life welcomes back this jazz-infused gathering.

Artists from Cyprus and abroad will join forces on September 4 and 5 as they transform Zouhouri square into a massive live jazz ground. This year’s confirmed artists include Elisabeth Simonian & Friends, Macumba Salsa Project, The Jazz Quartet and The Storyville Ragtimers.

Two live acts will perform each night and for free, as the festival has no ticketed entrance. Plus, free pints of beer will be offered to audiences to enjoy with their summer jazz evening. The concerts kick off at 8.30pm on each night and promise to be two unique evenings full of melodies, improvisations and jazz brilliance. And all this, under the curation of Akis Pharmakalides.

4th Larnaka Jazz Festival

Two nights of live jazz music. September 4-5. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free entrance