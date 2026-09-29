New Cypriot-developed drones, heavy armour and air defence systems are expected to take centre stage at Thursday’s military parade.

The October 1 parade on Iosif Hadjiosif avenue in Nicosia, expected to begin at 11am will bring together National Guard units and equipment, as well as personnel from the police, fire service, civil defence and other state services.

One of the main new additions this year will be a dedicated National Guard unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit, appearing in the parade for the first time.

Several first-person-view (FPV) drone systems will be displayed, including systems intended for surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as a mobile FPV production unit.

The latter is particularly significant, as it is intended to allow drones to be produced and technically supported in the field, giving the National Guard greater autonomy in maintaining its unmanned systems capability.

A larger unmanned aircraft, which has been operational with the National Guard since July, is also expected to appear. According to information, the systems were designed and developed by Cypriot companies with the support of the National Guard, as part of an effort to develop a domestic and sustainable capability in unmanned systems.

Another focus will be Cyprus’ air defences.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said earlier this month that the Israeli-made Barak MX would be presented publicly at the Independence Day parade for the first time.

The Barak MX is one of the National Guard’s most significant recent acquisitions and forms part of Cyprus’ efforts to strengthen its air defence capabilities.

Heavy armour will make up another major part of the parade, with T-80 and AMX-30B2 tanks expected alongside BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and other armoured vehicles.

The naval command will also be represented, including its Exocet coastal defence missile systems.

There will also be plenty to watch above Nicosia.

National Guard H145M and AgustaWestland 139 helicopters are expected to take part in the flypast. The H145Ms are among the National Guard’s newest aircraft, having been acquired to replace its ageing Russian-built Mi-35 attack helicopters.

There could also be appearances by two Greek Air Force F-16 Vipers, the latest upgraded version of the fighter in Greek service, and a British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon. It has been reported an Egyptian aircraft is also due to take part.

Foreign military personnel are also expected to participate on the ground, with contingents from Egypt, France, Britain and the United States. US marines and sailors from the USS Mount Whitney are also expected to take part.