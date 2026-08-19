The new pension reform is expected to be at the centre of a meeting of the Labour Advisory Board with Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas on Wednesday morning.

“The goal is, as soon as possible, for opinions to converge as much as possible. If there are differences, we will try to limit or even eliminate them,” Mousiouttas said.

He said the aim is for the bill to be submitted to Parliament in September so it could be implemented from January 2027, with pensioners set to see a difference in their pensions after the first payment based on the new system on February 1.

He said that during the session, the ministry would present the government proposal in detail and outline the changes made to the proposed bill.

Following the session meetings are expected to be held at more regular intervals to answer questions, receive suggestions and examine whether they can be implemented.

Further concerns and positions of the social partners are expected to be put forward at the next session of the Labor Advisory Body on August 28.