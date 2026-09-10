The United Nations has denied a report that Unficyp force commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam has been removed from his post, saying on Thursday that he “remains the Unficyp force commander” and continues to carry out his duties with the mission.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique acknowledged that the mission was aware of a media report containing “speculation” about the commander’s status.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Lieutenant General Minhazul Alam remains the Unficyp force commander and continues to carry out his duties and responsibilities with the mission,” Siddique said.

The statement follows reports in local media claiming that Alam had returned to Bangladesh after being withdrawn from the UN mission following complaints about his conduct towards subordinate officers.

According to such reports, Alam travelled from Cyprus to Bangladesh on September 4 on a commercial flight, with his return initially described as a personal visit during three days of leave.

The report later suggested that his return was connected to his removal from the UN mission.

The reports said complaints had been made by his aide and another officer serving with Unficyp.

They allegedly concerned behaviour described as harsh and inappropriate and were reportedly referred to the UN psychiatric or medical service.

The reports also contained allegations that Alam had sought or obtained administrative privileges and taken actions considered excessive in relation to mission facilities.

However, the available reports did not provide the full details of the complaints or establish whether they had been formally investigated.

No findings of wrongdoing against Alam have been reported.

Alam was appointed Unficyp force commander by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in April, succeeding Major General Erdenebat Bachuri of Mongolia.

Before taking up the Cyprus post, he served in senior positions in the Bangladesh Army, including as Commanding General of the Army Training and Doctrine Command.