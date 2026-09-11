Two 20-year-old men have been arrested in Ayia Napa for the possession and the circulation of counterfeit banknotes, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, officers in the area were informed that two customers were attempting to pay for products at a business with “banknotes which were believed to be counterfeit”.

“Officers went to the premises, where employees handed them two €200 banknotes, which appeared to be counterfeit, while also identifying the two individuals who attempted to pay with them,” the police said.

It added that upon further examination, it was found that the banknotes did not “have the necessary security features”.

In total, five banknotes were seized as evidence, while the two men remain in custody.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.