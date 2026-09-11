Faults at pelican crossings in Nicosia, which saw pedestrian buttons attached to traffic lights render no change to the lighting sequence, are to be “resolved immediately”, the city’s mayor Charalambos Prountzos has said.

He told the Cyprus Mail that the Nicosia municipality’s technical team had looked into the matter, and that “the fault has been identified by the external maintenance contractor and will be resolved immediately”.

Additionally, he made reference to the Nicosia municipality’s mobile application, named “Novoville”, through which members of the public can report issues related to the city’s infrastructure as and when they arise.

“The Nicosia municipality maintains a state-of-the-art problem reporting system, the Novoville app … We urge citizens to report such faults on the platform, and we are thankful to everyone who brings matters to our attention,” he said.

Related Articles • Pedestrian crossings out of order on busy Nicosia roads

His comments come after issues were reported at at least three pelican crossings in and around busy arterial roads in the capital.

The three crossings are the Aluminium Tower T-junction, which connects Limassol Avenue and Aglandjia Avenue, the Apoel T-junction, which connects Makarios Avenue and John F Kennedy Avenue, and the T-junction which connects Makarios Avenue and National Guard Street.

Pedestrians using all three crossings had reported to the Cyprus Mail that the buttons are out of service, and that therefore, they are forced to either wait inordinate amounts of time until the road may be empty enough to cross, or risk crossing some of Nicosia’s busiest roads while vehicles may be approaching.