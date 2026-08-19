By Matina Zisiadou, Director – CITEA

In my previous article, I referred to Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a significant opportunity for businesses and society, highlighting that the key challenge is not only to understand this emerging technology, but to move from reflection to action.

The experience of Artificial Intelligence has shown us how quickly a technological innovation can move from research laboratories into the everyday operations of businesses. This evolution has highlighted an important lesson: technological changes should not be addressed only once they become unavoidable. Early understanding, preparation and investment in knowledge are what enable organisations and societies to take advantage of the opportunities that emerge.

The question now is which technology will become the next major technological leap. Many of the world’s leading technology organisations believe that the answer lies in Quantum Computing — a technology that has the potential to transform the way we approach some of the most complex computational challenges.

From the laboratory to the real economy

Although Quantum Computing is still at an early stage of development, the global technology race has already begun.

Governments, research institutions and some of the world’s largest technology companies are investing significant resources in the development of quantum infrastructure, software and applications, recognising that this technology could become a major driver of innovation and competitiveness in the decades ahead.

The value of Quantum Computing does not lie in replacing today’s computers, but rather in its potential to unlock new capabilities in areas where existing technologies face limitations.

Companies such as IBM, Google, Microsoft and other major technology organisations are already developing quantum platforms and collaborating with universities, research centres and businesses, with the aim of moving the technology from the research stage towards real-world applications.

At the same time, more than 340 organisations worldwide are already participating in quantum ecosystems, exploring potential applications to address real business and scientific challenges.

The global quantum technology market is also entering a phase of growth. Although it remains smaller compared with markets such as Artificial Intelligence or cloud computing, investment and business interest are increasing as more organisations explore how they can benefit from its potential.

Opportunities and challenges

The potential applications of Quantum Computing are numerous. In healthcare, it could contribute to the faster discovery of new medicines and the development of more personalised treatments. In energy and industry, it could support the design of new materials and more efficient processes. In transportation and supply-chain management, it could enhance the ability to solve complex optimisation problems, while in the financial sector it could support more advanced risk analysis models.

However, significant challenges remain, with cybersecurity being one of the most important. The digital world we live in relies heavily on encryption to protect banking transactions, personal data, business communications and critical infrastructure.

The development of sufficiently powerful quantum computers could, in the future, threaten some of today’s encryption methods. This is why experts are already referring to the concept of “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” — the possibility that encrypted data collected today could be decrypted in the future when quantum capabilities become more advanced.

This challenge transforms Quantum Computing from a topic concerning only scientists and researchers into an issue of strategic importance for businesses, organisations and governments.

Why does it matter for Cyprus?

For Cyprus, this discussion is not theoretical. The technological developments taking shape internationally today will gradually influence our own economy.

The financial sector is a clear example, as the management of large volumes of data, risk analysis and the need for high levels of security make preparation for quantum technologies part of a broader digital resilience strategy.

At the same time, shipping, one of the most important pillars of the Cypriot economy, is an area where advanced computing capabilities could, in the future, support route optimisation, resource management and energy efficiency.

Our country already has a dynamic technology ecosystem, with IT companies, research institutions and organisations active in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity. This foundation can become an advantage in preparing for the next generation of technological developments.

The experience of Artificial Intelligence has shown us that technological changes can accelerate in ways that often exceed initial expectations. The same could happen with Quantum Computing. Cyprus does not need to be at the forefront of global quantum technology development, but it should not allow itself to become a follower, waiting for developments to take shape elsewhere before taking action.

Early awareness, skills development and the creation of strategic partnerships will be critical factors in ensuring that our country does not simply follow technological developments, but actively participates in and benefits from the opportunities they create.

In this effort, the role of technology ecosystem organisations is particularly important, as they create bridges between businesses, academia and international developments. CITEA, as the representative body of Cyprus’ technology sector, aims to contribute to this dialogue and support the development of an ecosystem that is prepared to respond to the challenges and opportunities of the next technological era.

Matina Zisiadou is the Director of the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA)