The autopsy carried out on the five-month-old infant that died in Limassol on Tuesday has yielded no results with the exact cause yet to be determined, the police said on Thursday.

Authorities said that scientific tests and samples taken during the autopsy are expected to provide further insight regarding the cause of death of the infant.

The exact causes will be determined through genetic, histopathological, toxicological and virological tests of the samples taken from the infant.

The autopsy was carried out at the Nicosia general hospital by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

The five-month-old infant was found unresponsive in his crib by his mother on Tuesday evening.

The child was then taken to a private hospital in Limassol where it was pronounced dead.