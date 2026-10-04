At 55, Greg Ohanian is embracing a new chapter.

He has relocated to Klirou, where he is transforming a vast, barren plot into a home, garden and outdoor space, all crafted by his own hands.

“I’ve always wanted land, trees, to grow my own food and raise chickens,” he explains.

This move follows a challenging period marked by financial issues and the loss of his home in Nicosia.

Ohanian now views Klirou as a place to create on his own terms.

Early view of the land before the transformation

“I love the peace here,” he says. “The sunrises and sunsets offer a completely different way of living.”

This change has also inspired his online project, Greg the Geeza.

From media director to DIY creator

Ohanian, with a background in media, public relations, and marketing, is not a professional builder but a qualified nutritionist and dietitian.

DIY has always been part of his life, influenced by his hands-on father.

When a contractor left a retaining wall unfinished at his property, Ohanian took matters into his own hands.

“I thought, right, I have to finish this myself,” he recalls, marking the start of his venture, Greg the Geeza.

What began as a necessity evolved into a social media project where he documents both his errors and successes.

“I am not pretending I know everything,” he admits. “I am learning as I go.”

Building a garden from scratch

The property plans are ambitious, featuring pathways, landscaping, outdoor living areas, and a retaining wall.

Future additions include a jacuzzi, gym, and pergolas, with the garden being built from scratch.

“There was basically nothing here,” he says.

“It was just barren land,” which adds to the appeal for Ohanian.

“I want to look back in a few years and see what we have created,” he adds.

His videos capture the less glamorous side of DIY: mixing concrete, sorting plumbing, moving materials and fixing mistakes.

One project used old pallet wood for paving moulds, despite some timber being split or mouldy.

“I thought, it’s only going to be a mould; it doesn’t have to look pretty,” he explains.

This practical mindset has shaped his online persona.

Learning by making mistakes

Ohanian acknowledges that not every project unfolds as intended, and he embraces this.

“I want people to see the mistakes,” he says. “If you only present the finished product, it gives the impression that everything was easy.”

His method involves experimentation, research and continuous learning.

“I utilise any information available,” he adds, “including ChatGPT, which aids my understanding and problem-solving.”

For him, DIY is about willingness to start rather than expertise.

“You don’t need to know everything before you begin; sometimes, you just have to try.”

He hopes viewers adopt this mindset from his videos.

A family learning to live with Greg

The project has woven into family life, sparking jokes about the hours spent working outdoors and how a simple DIY task can turn into an entire evening.

“I can be out there until midnight,” he admits.

But the family also understands what the project means to him.

“This is something I enjoy,” he says. “I am happiest when I am doing something, building something or improving something.”

The goal is not simply to create a better home.

Greg on barbecuing duty Chair Greg made using pallet timber Upper garden and pathway

Ohanian wants to build a community around the project and eventually turn Greg the Geeza into a business and a career.

As of September 30, the project had around 4,200 followers on Facebook, 617 on Instagram, 43 on TikTok and eleven on YouTube.

The numbers are still modest, but for Ohanian the important thing is that the project is growing.

“I would love for this to become my career,” he says. “I would love to be able to make a living from it.”

Learning social media at 55

There is another challenge involved in the project. Ohanian is learning social media at the same time as he is learning new building skills.

“I am 55 and I am learning all this stuff,” he says. “I am learning how to make videos, how to edit them, how to post them and how to build an audience.”

He does not see his age as a disadvantage.

“If I can learn it, anybody can learn it,” he says.

That is an important part of the message he wants to communicate.

Never too late

For Ohanian, starting again at 55 is not something to be embarrassed about.

His family history has influenced that belief. He recalls his grandparents beginning anew in England aged 50, while his 77-year-old father-in-law still embraces new projects.

“Age should not stop you,” he says.

His message is simple: “You are never too old to start something new.”

For now, that means returning to the land at Klirou, picking up the tools and deciding what comes next.

The lower garden level before its planned transformation AI-generated illustration of a possible future design for the lower garden – not yet built

There will be more concrete, more timber, more mistakes and plenty more work. But that is exactly how Ohanian wants it.

“I am starting again,” he says. “And I am enjoying the journey.”

After years in the media background, Greg the Geeza is now stepping into the spotlight with his work and unfinished projects.

The garden is still far from finished. That, perhaps, is the point.