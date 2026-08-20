French President Emmanuel Macron will host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on August 23 and August 24, with the two leaders expected to discuss current tensions in the Middle East, Macron’s office said on Thursday.

“The two leaders will discuss the main topics of regional importance, within a framework of close collaboration between France and her partners in the Gulf with a view to backing stability and peace in the Middle East,” said Macron’s office.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris comes as Western and Middle Eastern leaders try to resolve the conflict with Iran, and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Bin Salman is also due to attend the Esports World Cup event in Paris on August 23.