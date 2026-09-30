Inspired by the Museum of the History of Cypriot Coinage collection of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF, artist Christos Avraam and contemporary jewelry designer Ero Kaskani are opening this year’s “Moments at the Museum ’26” events with the “Ancient Coins as Contemporary Jewellery” workshop for adults, on Sunday, October 11, at 11am.

Beginning with a brief presentation exploring the form of ancient coins (as historical artefacts), participants will draw ideas from the depictions and history of the coins, which serve as a source of inspiration for contemporary creation through observation, research, and artistic expression.

Participants will create a replica of an ancient coin and transform it into a piece of jewellery, focusing on its form, texture, and aesthetics, while developing abstract thinking.

General event information

Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Facilitators: Christos Avraam- artist | Ero Kaskani – contemporary jewelry designer

Christos Avraam- artist | Ero Kaskani – contemporary jewelry designer Date : Sunday, October 11, 2026

: Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time : 11am-1pm

: 11am-1pm Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia Reservation: required – call 22128175

– Participation: Free

Limited number of participants

Events and workshops will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to individuals and groups with disabilities.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

During events, photos and/or videos are recorded. Images of event visitors may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos taken.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis, 1011 Nicosia

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