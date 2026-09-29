Only 3.5 per cent of young people in Cyprus live in overcrowded households, putting the island below all other European Union member states, where the average stood at 26.9 per cent in 2025.

Data published by Eurostat on Tuesday showed that the overall overcrowding rate for young people in the EU was significantly higher than for the total population, where it stood at 16.8 per cent.

According to Eurostat, the overcrowding rate among young people decreased with age, with the highest rate, 30.1 per cent, recorded for those aged 15 to 19.

Europeans aged 20 to 24 were slightly less likely to live in overcrowded housing, with only 28.7 per cent recorded as doing so, while the lowest number of young people living in overcrowded housing, 21.8 per cent, was recorded among those aged 25 to 29.

With only 3.5 per cent of 15 to 29-year-olds living in overcrowded places, Cyprus ranked lowest in the EU followed by Ireland at 7.4 per cent and Malta at 7.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the highest overcrowding rates were recorded in Romania (60.4 per cent), Latvia (54.9 per cent) and Bulgaria (52.8 per cent).