Police in Larnaca are investigating a complaint filed by a mother who alleged that a man approached and embraced her five-year-old child without her consent, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred while the child was seated on a sunlounger on a beach, where according to police, the man approached the child and hugged him without permission.

The mother became aware of the incident and asked the man for an explanation before reporting the matter to police.

The man later attended a police station to give a statement regarding the allegations.

Authorities have confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that the suspect is a foreign national.

He has not been arrested, with police continuing their investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.