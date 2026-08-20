The price of school supplies remains at the same level as last year, with items available to suit all budgets, executive secretary of the supermarket’s association Andreas Hadjiadamou said on Thursday.

Hadjiadamou told the Cyprus News Agency that prices of other products were continuously rising, however supermarkets were keeping school supply prices stable either by collaborating with importers or importing supplies themselves from markets not under inflationary pressure.

The association has been visiting shops and supermarkets over the past few days and found that school supplies were already on display at “the best possible prices”.

The highest demand was for school bags, followed by exercise books and stationery, while consumers have a broad selection of goods to choose from.

“We make sure there are options for every need and every budget,” he said.

Emphasis, he added, was being placed on cheaper or mid-range price items, with many supermarkets offering loyalty points and reward programmes for customers.

Hadjiadamou said that in the past stationery was mostly available at specialised shops and large supermarkets, however today smaller retailers stock school necessities, giving consumers a broader variety to choose from.