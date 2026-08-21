The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday that it will continue the suspension of trading of shares in Emerging Companies Market (ECM) firms Rianeson Investments Plc and G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd.

According to the announcement, the decision was taken pursuant to Article 183 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, as the grounds necessitating the ongoing suspension of share trading for both companies remain in place.

Specifically, the trading suspension for Rianeson Investments Plc remains active due to the non-submission and non-publication of its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The company has also failed to submit and publish its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025, alongside its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

In the case of G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, the continuation of the suspension is required due to the non-submission and non-publication of its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025.

The firm has similarly omitted the submission and publication of its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The continuation of the trading suspension will take effect from August 25, 2026, the announcement added.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange further stated that the trading suspension will last for a maximum period of two months, remaining in place until October 26, 2026.

The trading ban may be lifted earlier if the aforementioned companies comply with their outstanding ongoing obligations.