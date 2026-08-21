A hotel in Protaras was evacuated late Thursday after a fire broke out in a washing machine in the basement laundry, authorities said on Friday.

The fire service received a call about the blaze at 10.21pm and sent two fire engines from Famagusta fire station to the scene.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11.40pm.

The washing machine was extensively damaged, while nearby linens were also affected by the heat and flames.

Smoke damaged paintwork in the basement and stairwell.

Firefighters and police evacuated the hotel as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.