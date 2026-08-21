Cyprus-based IT distributor ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commonly known as Asbis, generated estimated consolidated revenues of approximately $531 million in July 2026, representing an 89 per cent surge compared to the same month last year.

The Limassol-headquartered group, which publishes monthly revenue estimates in line with its regulatory disclosure policies, had recorded turnover of $281m in July 2025.

The board of directors confirmed that the latest figure reflects its best possible estimation of monthly financial performance.

Final accounting figures may differ slightly from the published estimate once complete financial reviews are concluded.

The company disclosed the information following its previous decision on the publication of estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as originally outlined in a past report.

The substantial year-on-year increase highlights strong commercial momentum for the technology distributor across its core operational markets.

Asbis continues to monitor its financial metrics closely as part of its ongoing corporate disclosure obligations.

The strong July performance follows a historic second quarter for the company, which reported its most profitable quarter on record after net profit more than tripled during the second quarter of 2026.

According to the company’s half-year report, this exceptional growth was driven by booming demand for AI infrastructure, smartphones and servers across its international markets.

The firm confirmed that net profit reached a historic $44.3m in the second quarter, compared with $12.1m in the corresponding period of 2025, marking the highest quarterly profit in its 36-year history.

For the first half of 2026, Asbis generated net profit after tax of $80.6m, compared with $19.4m in the same period last year.

The company also delivered record revenues, with second-quarter sales rising 78.7 per cent year-on-year to $1.69 billion, up from $949.3m a year earlier.

Total revenue for the first six months of 2026 reached $2.97bn, representing an increase of 76 per cent compared with the first half of 2025.

Gross profit increased 88.7 per cent during the second quarter to $119.9m, while the gross profit margin improved to 7.07 per cent, compared with 6.69 per cent a year earlier.