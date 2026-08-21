Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the club’s revamped backline would require some time to click into gear, despite describing new signings Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet as “good players”.

Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson’s departures, as well as Joe Gomez’s muscle injury in the club’s opening pre-season match, have forced Liverpool to rebuild their defence.

The Merseyside club strengthened their options by signing Uruguay international Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona, while Frenchman Jeremy Jacquet joined the club in the summer after being signed in February.

Araujo and Jacquet both featured in a 2-0 friendly victory over Italian club Como at Anfield on Sunday, with the latter also scoring a goal.

Asked how he could forge strong partnerships with his new teammates, veteran Van Dijk told reporters: “By playing games. I won’t say it’s the only way, but games are totally different than training.

“Obviously, Jeremy’s English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald, but at the end of the day, we all pretty good footballers and we can see and smell some moments, how to defend certain situations.

“It’s pretty clear that you need to form a connection together and take a bit of time. But it’s, in my opinion, absolutely normal. But hopefully, we can get that going as quickly as possible.”

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, will start their Premier League season at Newcastle United on August 23.