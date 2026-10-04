The agriculture ministry is supporting more Cypriot products with a view to the obtaining Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) or Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, minister Christos Senekis said on Sunday.

Speaking at the first Centennial Olives Festival in Sylikou, Senekis said that the relevant intervention for them is expected to be announced soon, noting that the aim is to strengthen “the recognition, the special identity and the added value of our local products”.

He referred to the importance of the olive tree for Sylikou, noting that the ancient olive trees of the community are “living monuments of nature and its history” and connect the local productive tradition with the history and culture of the region.

The olive is the leading tree crop in Cyprus, with the cultivated areas amounting to about 110,000 decares, while annual value of production reaches €26 million.

“But beyond the numbers, olive cultivation is a source of income for many families and an important part of our country’s agricultural activity,” he said, adding that supporting people who continue to cultivate, invest and produce is “a key priority of our agricultural policy.”

He also spoke about the Strategic Plan of the Common Agricultural Policy 2023-2027, through which €454 million is available for the countryside and the rural world.

Particular interest is recorded in investment measures that support the modernisation and improvement of agricultural holdings, while the renewal of agricultural potential is also strengthened through a programmefor young farmers.

Sylikou is to benefit to the tune of €2.9 million for actions that highlight local history, culture and tradition and support rural development.

Farmers, he said, are the first to experience the consequences of prolonged drought.

He said a Council of Ministers decision puts an additional 3.5 million cubic metres of water available for irrigation needs, while planning is underway for four new permanent desalination plants.

The further utilisation of recovered water, the reduction of losses and the upgrading of transport and storage infrastructure are also being promoted, he said. These actions, he added, are part of a wider plan with projects of more than €200 million to strengthen water security.