Several people were injured on Friday at a Swedish school by a person armed with a sword, the Fagersta municipality in central Sweden said in a statement.

“A call was received regarding a case of ongoing deadly violence at a school in Fagersta. Police have responded to the scene and one person has been taken into custody,” the police said in a statement.

“Police are continuing to work at the scene with a number of different resources. The public is urged to respect the roadblocks and listen to police instructions.”